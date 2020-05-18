Welcome to Monday, everyone. After a slow end to last week, today appears to be starting with a bang. Most notably, Root Explorer is on sale today for half-off. Of course, if you're here for games, then you'll want to check out the deep discount on Beamdog's CRPG Siege of Dragonspear as well as the fantastic sale on OTTTD : Over The Top TD. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 51 temporarily free and 54 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. CampNight - Sleep Sounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Unit Converter (Pega Pro) - Premium $7.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. German-English Translator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Italian-English Translator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Pedometer - GPS Tracker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Spanish-English Translator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Super Dad - Guide, tips and tools for new daddys $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days

Games

  1. Animal Camp - Healing Resort $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. D7: pack the colored Dominoes per 7. Casual game. $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. A-2481 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Dementia: Book of the Dead $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Descent: Death Valley HD $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Fast Calc $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Icing Master 3D - Fun casual cake making game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Pixel Blade Vip - Action rpg $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Tic Tac Toe Jumbo Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars - Strategy Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Riddle Me 2019 - A Riddles game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Wormster Dash $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Block Puzzle $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Farm and Click - Idle Farming Clicker PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Galaxy Merge - Idle & Click Tycoon PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Hunter Rush - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Idle Heroes of Hell - Clicker & Simulator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Mind Games Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Gun Factory - Crafting Tycoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Hexagon Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Hexagon Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Hexagon White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Planets Live Wallpaper Plus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Ciclo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Hacie 2 - Free Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Pixel Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Pixel Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Pixel White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Reborn Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Flat Pixel Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Flat Pixel Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Flat Pixel White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. iOS 14 Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. iOS 14 Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. iOS 14 White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. S20 One UI Black AMOLED - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. S20 One UI Dark AMOLED - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. S20 One UI White AMOLED - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Teardrop Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Teardrop White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Square Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Square White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. WiFi Analyzer Pro $3.90 -> $2.70; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Bike Repair Guide $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Insect Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. F-Stop Gallery Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. MeowApp - Cute Cat Sound App $8.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Best English Idioms & Phrases (Pro) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. GymACE Pro: Workout Tracker & Body Log $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. IELTS Practice Pro (Band 9) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Multiple qr barcode scanner Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Root Explorer $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Bluetooth Commander Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. GPS info premium +glonass $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Graphing Calculator | Solve| Derivatives $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. OBDII Trouble Codes $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Reminder PRO $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Travel Tracker Pro - GPS tracker $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. HTTP Redirection Trace $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Sir Questionnaire $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. A Street Cat's Tale : support edition $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $1.35; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Dictator 2: Evolution $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. OTTTD : Over The Top TD $7.99 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Pick and place $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $7.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. The Angry Banana $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Binary Fun™ : Learning Game Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Kids Music Classes: 10+ Music Instruments $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Siege of Dragonspear $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. CHAMBER $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Harvest Master: Farm Sim $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Mahjong Solitaire Blast $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Pyramid Solitaire Asia Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Slaughter 3: The Rebels $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Speccy - Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Cat & Dog: Games for Kids 6-9 $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  22. Kids Logic Land Adventure 5-8 $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  23. Memory games for kids 4 years $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  24. Not Like the Others for Kids $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  25. Polar Bear Cub for kids 3-5 $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  26. Train speech for kids 4+ years $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Unusual Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. NYON - Icon Pack (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Pixel Pie 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Daily Wallpapers Pro - Auto Change Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Flat Dark Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Flat TearDrop - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days