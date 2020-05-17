Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most people are stuck at home and looking for ways to keep in touch with each other. Zoom has been a popular solution for a while, both for companies and individuals. However, with Google's offering becoming free earlier this month, it's now passed 50 million installs on the Play Store.

The app has become increasingly popular since March, as AppBrain data shows. It passed five million installs at the beginning of March, then quickly passed 10 million 20 days later, and has now been downloaded more than 50 million times. The service used to be free exclusively for GSuite users until the company announced it would make it available at no cost for everyone.

It's not surprising people are turning to Google Meet, especially given it comes with a bunch of advanced features and can be considered more secure than Zoom.