Google is one of the largest tech conglomerates on the planet, and its dominance of online advertising and web searches has made it a prime target for antitrust lawsuits. The U.S. Department of Justice has been conducting a probe into the company's potential antitrust violations for around a year, and now it looks like legal action could begin in the coming months.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the U.S. Department of Justice, along with a group of state attorneys general, are likely to file antitrust lawsuits against Google as soon as this summer. Google's advertising business is the main target of the investigations, as well as concerns about the company's search engine supposedly stifling competition.

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, a representative from Google said, "We continue to engage with the ongoing investigations led by the Department of Justice and Attorney General Paxton, and we don’t have any updates or comments on speculation. Our focus is firmly on providing services that help consumers, support thousands of businesses and enable increased choice and competition."

It's unclear at this time if the states will file their own complaints, or simply join the federal Justice Department's case.