OnePlus has been selling its 'Bullet' earbuds for years, and while some of them have offered Bluetooth connectivity, the company has yet to release truly wireless earbuds. Even the latest OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z still has a cord between the two earbuds. However, that might change soon, according to a new rumor.

Noted Twitter leaker Max J. posted a teaser image, supposedly produced by OnePlus, which depicts truly wireless earbuds and a release/announcement date of July. The earbuds look remarkably similar to Apple's AirPods, though that goes for most wireless earbuds.

Max noted that the image came from a "new but seemingly reliable source," so there's no previous record that could indicate if the rumor is legitimate or not. It remains to be seen if OnePlus could produce truly wireless earbuds that could compete against options like the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ or Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless, but more options certainly wouldn't be a bad thing.