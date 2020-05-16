Any smartphone user will surely admit that they spend an inordinate amount of time typing things out through their software keyboard. So seeing that the software keyboard is one of the most-used tools in a user's library of apps, it stands to reason that people would want to use the most reliable tool at their disposal. So if you happen to be a Samsung user, and would like to move away from the Samsung Keyboard to something that offers a few more advantages, like Google's Gboard, then this how-to has you covered.

Gboard is a software keyboard that comes from Google, and it offers a plethora of options, such as glide typing (sliding your finger from one letter to the next), voice typing, handwriting recognition, emoji/gif search, not to mention, multilingual typing and Google Translate support. Gboard is clearly one of the most feature-packed options in the land of software keyboards, so it stands to reason that many Samsung users would potentially want to replace the default Samsung Keyboard with something a little more useful.

Getting started

The first thing you'll want to do is navigate to the Play Store to install Gboard. I've placed a widget below so you can grab the install with ease.

Change the Samsung Keyboard to Gboard

Now that you have Gboard installed, you'll want to set it as your primary software keyboard on your Samsung device. In order to do this, you'll have to navigate to your settings app. Once you in your settings, you'll want to navigate to General Management. Now select Language and Input. Within the Language and Input page, you'll find the On-screen keyboard option under Keyboard. From the On-screen keyboard screen, you have to select the Manage keyboards option at the bottom of the list, and from there, you can turn on Gboard by tapping on its toggle.

Settings -> General Management -> Language and Input -> On-screen keyboard -> Manage keyboards

Now that Gboard is selected, you can access the app's settings by moving back one page to On-screen keyboard in order to tap on Gboard, which will open the keyboard's settings page. The app's settings offer many different options, and so you can easily select your themes or preferences from this page to best suit your favored use-case.

And that's it, folks. Replacing the default Samsung Keyboard with Gboard is actually pretty easy once you know where to look in your phone's settings. Why Samsung and Google choose to bury your keyboard selection and settings under several menus that rarely remain static as UIs shift over the years, I do not know, but hopefully, this short guide cleared things up for those wondering how to go about changing their Samsung keyboard to something a little more useful and feature-rich like Gboard.