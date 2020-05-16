For those looking for a more affordable dual-screen smartphone than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip or Galaxy Fold, LG's G8X ThinQ isn't a bad option. Available in the US through a couple of carriers, the Sprint model of the G8X has just begun receiving its Android 10 update.
The regular G8X was updated to Android 10 back in December, but it's somehow taken another six months for Sprint to push it through. Multiple XDA forum users are reporting that they've received the OTA on their Sprint G8X phones, and LG has published the Android 10 source code for the Sprint model on its code repository.
If you own a Sprint-model G8X (LM-G850UM9), be sure to manually check for an update if you haven't already been prompted.
- Source:
- Sprint,
- reddit (/LGG8X)
- Via:
- XDA Developers
Comments