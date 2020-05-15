How does Microsoft build an Android device? The Surface Duo would be its first and as we're rapidly tumbling toward an expedited summer release schedule, we now have a better idea of what to look forward to on the spec sheet for this dual-screen folding phablet.

Sources to Windows Central say that the specs have been final for a good while and that prototype devices have been taken home for real-world testing.

We already heard back in late February that Microsoft has opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset as many of the Duo's blueprints were drawn up well in advance of the advent of the Snapdragon 865 — that SoC includes an external modem for 5G and would've necessitated new plans for the hardware stack.

Other details are as follows:

Specs SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM 6GB Storage 64GB or 256GB, no microSD Display 2 x 5.6" 1800 x 1350 AMOLED displays Camera 11MP @ f/2 Biometrics Fingerprint sensor Connectivity USB-C, nano-SIM, Surface Pen Battery 3,460mAh OS Android 10 Dimension 4.8mm thick (presumably opened)

We see no sign of that 128GB option we heard about in February. It's also reported that test devices also didn't feature NFC or wireless charging. But there's at least some good news on the Android front: an update to Android 11 is expected "relatively quickly." Apps meant specifically for the Duo will be refined in time for a stable OS build print in early June.

Microsoft Build is scheduled to go ahead online from next Tuesday, May 19, but if what we're hearing is correct, our operative time frame for hearing about a Duo launch would be a general "soon enough."