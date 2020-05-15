Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active2 is a fantastic smartwatch that earned our Most Wanted accolade back in October. Its MSRP is steep, though, starting at $280. But thanks to an open-box deal on eBay, you can pick one off at a tasty discount — $170 for the 40 mm model or $180 for the 44 mm.

In his review, Corbin praised the Active2's attractive design and functional software, noting that "Tizen doesn't suffer from any of the random slowdowns or stuttering animations that Wear OS does." The 40 mm model on offer here is the Pink Gold colorway; the 44 is standard black.

These are open-box units that don't come with their original packaging, but they include charging cables and one-year warranties, so you're not missing out on much. Seller quickshipelectronics has resoundingly favorable buyer feedback, currently sitting at 99.7 percent positive.

Hit either of the links below to pick up your watch of choice.