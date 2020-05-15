Welcome to Friday, everyone. Today's sales roundup is on the shorter side, but I luckily still have more than a few standouts to share today. Most notably, Hitman Sniper is currently free. Of course, if you'd prefer a solid puzzler, then LASERBREAK 2 is an easy pick up since it's free today as well. But if you're a sports fan, then it may surprise you to learn that R.B.I. Baseball 20 is currently available for $2 off, and this is a brand-new game, so don't miss out. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 26 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Fast Burst Camera $3.72 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Maki Plus: Facebook and Messenger in a single app $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. CampNight - Sleep Sounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Coloring Book+ $7.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. LASERBREAK 2 $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic - RPG Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. 4Goats Forever $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. [VIP]Coin Princess: Tap Tap Retro RPG Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. BUMGINEER Clicker RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Hitman Sniper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. The Lost Ship $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Aura - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  4. Yomira - Premium Icon Pack (New) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Graby Spin - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. iOS Icon Pack: iPhone Icons & Wallpapers (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Krix Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Flight Logbook $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. STC - Shotgun Ballistics $6.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Metatag Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Farm Invasion USA - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Guns'n'Glory WW2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Ninja Hero Cats Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Crystal Wars $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Learn English with Listening Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. R.B.I. Baseball 20 $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. SiNKR $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Trip to the zoo for kids Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Unbroken Soul $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Chess Repertoire Trainer Pro - Build & Learn $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Sudoku PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. White Girl $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Wolf and Eggs game for watches $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Super8Pro (NE$/FC Emulator) $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Fairy Colors Icons Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Sam Spring Icons Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Caelus Black Icon Pack - Black Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Caelus Icon Pack - Colorful Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Caelus White Icon Pack - White Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Mino Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days