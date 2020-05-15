Welcome to Friday, everyone. Today's sales roundup is on the shorter side, but I luckily still have more than a few standouts to share today. Most notably, Hitman Sniper is currently free. Of course, if you'd prefer a solid puzzler, then LASERBREAK 2 is an easy pick up since it's free today as well. But if you're a sports fan, then it may surprise you to learn that R.B.I. Baseball 20 is currently available for $2 off, and this is a brand-new game, so don't miss out. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 26 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Fast Burst Camera $3.72 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Maki Plus: Facebook and Messenger in a single app $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- CampNight - Sleep Sounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Coloring Book+ $7.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- LASERBREAK 2 $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic - RPG Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- 4Goats Forever $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP]Coin Princess: Tap Tap Retro RPG Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- BUMGINEER Clicker RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hitman Sniper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Lost Ship $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Aura - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Yomira - Premium Icon Pack (New) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Graby Spin - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- iOS Icon Pack: iPhone Icons & Wallpapers (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Krix Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Sale
Apps
- Flight Logbook $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- STC - Shotgun Ballistics $6.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Metatag Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Farm Invasion USA - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guns'n'Glory WW2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ninja Hero Cats Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crystal Wars $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn English with Listening Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- R.B.I. Baseball 20 $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 6 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SiNKR $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Trip to the zoo for kids Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Unbroken Soul $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chess Repertoire Trainer Pro - Build & Learn $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- White Girl $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wolf and Eggs game for watches $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super8Pro (NE$/FC Emulator) $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Fairy Colors Icons Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sam Spring Icons Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Caelus Black Icon Pack - Black Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Caelus Icon Pack - Colorful Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Caelus White Icon Pack - White Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mino Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
