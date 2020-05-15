It didn't take long for yesterday's leak to turn official — Samsung has announced another budget-tier Galaxy A phone for Europe. The Galaxy A21 has no sibling to speak of just yet, but the Galaxy A21s has the essentials for a phone of its price: a big screen, big battery, multiple cameras, and a headphone jack for good measure.
Specs
|Display
|6.5" Infinity-O 720 x 1600 (20:9) LCD
|SoC
|Octa-core (said to be an Exynos 850)
|RAM
|3GB, 4GB or 6GB
|Storage
|32GB or 64GB + microSD up to 512GB
|Rear cameras
|48MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro
|Front camera
|13MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh w/ 15W charging
|Features
|USB-C, Bluetooth 5, headphone jack, capacitive fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9 mm / 192 grams
|OS
|One UI with Android
Smartphone cameras have become a sort of commodity as manufacturers are able to pair super-high-res sensors with others tied to special ultra-wide and/or telephoto lenses. For the Galaxy A21s, we have a 48MP main unit, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and a depth sensor to aid in portrait effects. That said, we lose the A21's OLED display for an LCD panel. Other points of note include a headphone jack and a fingerprint sensor.
It comes in Black, White, and Blue colors and will cost £179 or €210 for a model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage — for context, the A21 is set to sell in the U.S. later this summer starting at $250. Sales are due to begin June 19. For U.K. customers, any eligible Galaxy A purchase through December 31 will get you a free 6-month Spotify Premium subscription.
