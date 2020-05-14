WhatsApp is one of the most popular messenger platforms in the world, and when they launched WhatsApp Business back in 2018, it provided businesses a great way to connect with customers. And now things are getting a bit simpler for businesses on the service, as they'll be able to link their company's Facebook page to WhatsApp Business in order to sync info from it and run Facebook ads that click to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Business users can link their Facebook page and choose to sync details such as business hours, location address, website links, and more. To do so, go to Business Settings -> Linked Accounts. You can also choose more than one category for your business by navigating to Business Settings -> Business Profile -> Edit profile -> Categories where you can see and search for the labels you want your customers to see. It's worth noting that you'll need the latest versions of both the Facebook and the WhatsApp Business apps in order for this to work.

This seems like a nice addition for business owners that will help to speed up their online workload. Connecting accounts will also allow businesses to run Facebook ads that click to WhatsApp. And hey, since Facebook owns everything, it might as well make everything work more seamlessly together like this, right? You can download the latest versions of Facebook and WhatsApp Business (v2.20.67) from APK Mirror to get started.