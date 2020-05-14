It costs much to own a smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 inside — some would say too much — and it doesn't look as if prices will tide off soon. But if you're hungry for a spec upgrade and are willing to jump hoops for it, you can get an LG V60 with complimentary Dual Screen case for $550 if you start a new line on Verizon and as low as free if you trade in a phone.

The V60, as we've reviewed it, takes on the burden of being an LG product in that software updates don't come in a timely manner, the OLED display, while it has improved over the years, still could use work, and the user interface stales easily. Tack on Big Red's millimeter wave 5G network you may not be able to use if you're not right in it and you'll really feel the bulkiness of this slab. But if you want a snappy phone with a set of decent cameras plus a whole extra screen's worth of productivity (we think that overkill can be amazing and useful sometimes) and a high-fidelity in-line headphone experience, you may be able to brush aside the trade-offs.

Verizon is taking $400 off the V60's retail price of $950 for a limited time if you start a new account or add a new line and pay for it over 24 monthly installments. Just so we're clear, that's an effective price of $550.

A trade-in can boost your discount by quite a bit. You can get up to $250 if you're giving up any of the below devices and are upgrading with an Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited line. If you start a new line with an unlimited plan that's not any of the above, you can get up to $350. And if your new line is any of the above, the maximum goes to $550 — making this phone free.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S9

Galaxy S9+

Galaxy Note10

Galaxy Note10+

Galaxy Note10+ 5G

Galaxy Note9

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

LG G8 ThinQ ™

LG V50 ThinQ ™

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G

OnePlus 7Pro 5G

Moto razr

Switching up from any of the devices below? Get up to $150 for an upgrade on a sanctioned unlimited plan. If it's a new line, then you get up to $200 with an unsanctioned plan and $400 with a sanctioned one.

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8 active

Galaxy S8+

Galaxy Note8

Galaxy S7

Galaxy S7 edge

Galaxy S7 active

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S6 edge

Galaxy S6 edge+

Galaxy S6 active

Galaxy Note5

Galaxy Note4

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel

Pixel XL

LG G7

LG G6

LG V40

LG V35

LG V30

DROID Turbo 2

moto z 4

moto z 3

moto z 2 force

force moto z 2 play

play Hydrogen One

REVVLRY

REVVLRY +

OnePlus 6T

There's also a $150 Verizon gift card offer on the table, but unfortunately, because the effective price of the phone after the top-line discount is one cent less than the $550 conditional threshold, you won't be able to hop on that one. You will, however, be able to redeem a free V60 Dual Screen case direct from LG with a V60 purchase through June 30.