Swappa is one of the best places to sell phones, tablets, game consoles, laptops, and certain other types of electronics. However, there are times when repairing your existing device is preferable to selling it, which is where Swappa's new Repair Network comes in.

The company now has a new section on its website with listings for electronics repair shops, organized by region. It's slightly more curated than a Google Maps search — Swappa says that each store listed offers "quality service, parts, and at least 30-day guarantees."

"As part of Swappa’s ongoing mission to help consumers save money," Swappa wrote in a statement, "we can assist them with understanding repair options and make it easy to find phone repair shops near them. In addition to a directory of repair shops on our website, we’ve also included information on common repair problems and localized pricing comparisons."