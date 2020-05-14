As with most businesses hurting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the name of the game at this point is staying above water. That means making offers you'd otherwise not in normal times. For Spotify, that means bringing on new customers to Spotify Premium free for 3 months and bringing back lapsed subscribers at a discounted price.

Right now on Spotify's website, new users who haven't taken up a free trial up to this point can get 3 months of Spotify Premium for free — this applies to $10 a month individual plan, the $15 family plan for up to 6 accounts, and the $5 student plan which bundles in ad-supported Hulu and SHOWTIME.

If you've signed on and then left Premium before April 14, you'll get 3 months of Premium for the price of one month's subscription. That's $10 for 3 months of Premium for one user.

This global deal runs until June 30. Regular rates apply after the third month.

The value of ad-free listening, rewinds, and skips might be in question at this juncture in our collective lives, but with free-tier listeners listening to fewer ads — with fewer ads bought in the first place — guaranteed revenue from a subscription is more important than ever.