The first-generation Galaxy Buds were released last year to great acclaim for their well-rounded sound quality, above-average battery life, and comfortable design. Even though they aren't the new kids on the block anymore, they're still a solid option that's hard to resist now that they're so cheap.

Best Buy is currently offering "Geek Squad Certified Refurbished" Galaxy Buds for just $59.99 from their website. That's $20 cheaper than their previous lowest price in March, although those were new units. Only the black model is on sale for this price, but the silver variant is just a little higher at $64.99. With Bluetooth 5.0, wireless charging, and 6 hours of battery life per charge, these wireless earbuds tick a lot of boxes for the average consumer who just wants a solid pair of buds without the need for frills like active noise cancellation or Microsoft Office integration.

While this model is about a year old now, Samsung has recently updated it with a bunch of new features from the Galaxy Buds+, including Spotify integration and multi-device pairing (as long as it's with a Windows 10 PC, that is). With these additions to the already impressive feature set, the Galaxy Buds are a great pair of wireless earbuds at an excellent price. You can buy a pair while they're still available over at Best Buy's website. They even come with a 90-day warranty for peace of mind.