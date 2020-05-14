LineageOS 17.1 is the latest release of the popular custom ROM, based on Android 10. The LineageOS project was already providing daily builds for over 60 phones and tablets, but in the time since we last covered the ROM, a handful of additional phones have been granted official support.

Quite a few phones have been updated from LineageOS 16 Pie to LineageOS 17.1, including the LeEco Le Pro3/Pro3 Elite (zl1), Essential Phone PH-1 (mata), Motorola Moto X 2014 (victara), and Wileyfox Swift (crackling). It's pretty wild that a six year-old phone has received Android 10, even in an unofficial capacity.

The only completely new addition is the OnePlus 7 (guacamoleb), which is now receiving nightly LineageOS 17.1 builds. The updated Paranoid Android ROM also recently added support for the OnePlus 7, so if you have that phone, you have plenty of options for a custom operating system.