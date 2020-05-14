LG launched the V40 ThinQ with Android 8.1 Marshmallow in October of 2018. The company updated the device to 9.0 Pie last year. Now the latest and greatest Android 10 OTA has begun rolling out to owners of the V40 on the AT&T network.
When we reviewed the phone back in 2018, we found it to be good for LG, though not quite up to the standards of manufacturers like Google and Samsung. One of the downsides to buying a device from a company like LG is usually delayed updates. And while this new update isn't exactly speedy compared to Pixel standards, it's not terrible for an Android phone that's over two years old now.
While the Android 10 update hasn't been officially announced yet, multiple users on the XDA Forums confirm that they've received an over-the-air update without needing to do anything on their end. This probably means AT&T has tested the update and is beginning to roll it out to more devices on their network. If all goes well, your V40 ThinQ will be running the latest and greatest version of Android soon. As for other carriers, AT&T appears to be first this round, so you can expect the others will likely follow in relatively short order.
- Source:
- XDA
Comments