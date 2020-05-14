The most substantial Pixel 4a leak we've seen so far came in the form of a video review from Cuban site TechnoLike Plus, and the same source has released a new video on YouTube with performance benchmarks. Thankfully, the 4a compares favorably with the 3a and other recent Pixels, so we can expect a solid experience when the new phone eventually launches.

We know that Google has equipped the upcoming smartphone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 SoC with Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and at least 64GB of non-expandable storage, but now we know a little more about what kind of performance those specs equate too. As well as posting the below video (in Spanish), TechnoLike Plus also shared the raw stats which XDA Developer's Mishaal Rahman has delved into a little deeper.

In an AnTuTu benchmark test, the Pixel 4a scored 268971, which is significantly more than last year's Pixel 3a and almost as much as the flagship Pixel 3 XL. That's already promising, but there's more good news. In a PCMark Work 2.0 test, the 4a came closer to the Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 4 than the 3a, which is a good benchmark for what real-world performance might look like. The GFXBench results look similar, with the Pixel 4a apparently holding its own next to more expensive models from the Pixel lineup. Mobile gaming on the 4a shouldn't be a problem.

TechnoLike's Julio Lusson also touched on battery life in the video, something that many people have been concerned about in view of the Pixel 4's disappointing longevity. In a full day of use, Lusson reported as much as seven hours and 21 minutes of screen-on time with 10% remaining. If that's indicative of average use, it's not bad at all.

To compare performance with 2020 flagships, results from a Qualcomm reference device with a Snapdragon 865 were also thrown into the mix, and that offered considerable gains in every test. That's to be expected, however, and doesn't detract from what is a promising set of results from Google's next affordable phone. With Android 11 being announced on June 3, we'd bet that the Pixel 4a will go official at roughly the same time, so there's not much longer to wait now.