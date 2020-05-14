With everything going on in the world lately, it can be hard to keep up with it all. Google News can be great help there, with the app supporting features like curated stories, daily briefings, and a dark theme. Google even added support for displaying content in two languages together within the feed last year. But it's not all good news, because the in-app translation feature is currently borked.

Normally, the app allows users to open up an article or news source and translate it into their language of choice. This feature appears to be broken in the latest version of the app. Selecting the overflow menu and hitting 'Translate' will bring up an error message regardless of the content, source, or language. What's perhaps more frustrating is that the message doesn't really give a reason for the broken feature, merely reporting there was "an error with Google News."

While this likely isn't a feature that gets a ton of use, it's still an important part of a full-featured news app that allows people to learn about breaking events from other countries or on other topics they wouldn't typically have access to from local outlets. If this is a feature you're missing, go ahead and submit feedback about this bug in the app.