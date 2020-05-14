If you're using home automation devices from various brands, it can be hard to make them communicate with each other. Thankfully, IFTTT is an excellent way to automate tasks and create conditional triggers, regardless of your IoT products' brands. Unfortunately, D-Link is announcing its smart home products will no longer work with the platform this winter.

In an email sent to customers today, D-Link is announcing it will discontinue IFTTT support for its Mydlink service on December 1, 2020. This effectively means the company's smart plugs, motion sensor, siren, water sensor, and home cameras will no longer be compatible with the platform, and your current recipes won't function with them after that date.

D-Link says its Mydlink service will continue to function normally after December 1st, and that only IFTTT compatibility will be discontinued. Sadly, the company hasn't given an explanation as to why it's doing this, especially given the platform is the most commonly used one for interoperability between smart devices.