Android Auto is in just about every new car and truck on the market today, but it has been absent from motorcycles — until now. Harley-Davidson announced that it is updating the 'Boom! Box GTS' infotainment system present on some of its motorcycles to support Android Auto.

"Harley-Davidson plans to make Android Auto available through a software update for existing Boom! Box GTS units in early summer 2020," the company wrote in a press release, "and Android Auto will be a standard function on all 2021-model Harley-Davidson Touring, CVO and Trike motorcycles equipped with the Boom! Box GTS system."

Apple CarPlay has been supported on the company's Boom Box system since mid-2018, so the arrival of Android Auto compatibility is more of a long-awaited update, rather than a surprise. Before now, it wasn't uncommon for bike owners to rip out the integrated systems in Touring motorcycles and replace them with Auto-compatible head units.