The YouTube app’s player interface has started to look cluttered with tens of options and icons crammed onto a tiny mobile screen. Google has been trying to alleviate the situation a bit lately by adding a few neat gestures that cut down the number of taps required. Joining this list is a relatively new gesture that lets you exit fullscreen videos with a single swipe.

Before this change, you would need to tap the screen once for the controls to appear and then click that little square in the corner to exit the fullscreen view. You can alternatively use Android 10’s back gesture from either side of the phone, but it’s pretty finicky. With the new addition, you can swipe down anywhere on the playback screen, and the app will quickly take you to the video page. You can see the feature in action in the video below.

YouTube introduced a similar fullscreen gesture last year to start recommended videos right from the playback screen, doing away with the need to exit the interface first. It also recently optimized its website for larger touchscreens, bringing new features like swipe controls. The latest swipe-down addition appears generally available across Android phones.

YouTube Developer: Google LLC Price: Free