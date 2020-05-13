There are some types of products you should never buy at the original MSPs: cars, pre-built gaming PCs, and televisions, to name a few. Thankfully, Sony's high-end 85-inch smart TV has now dropped to $1,998.00. That's $502 below the original MSRP, and a $300 drop from the previous price.

The Sony X800H is a 4K smart TV, with Android TV and Google Assistant built-in. In addition to everything that Android TV provides, the X800H supports HDR, Dolby Vision, Apple AirPlay 2, and 4K upscaling. It can also be remotely controlled by an Alexa device, so if you're already stocked up on Echo Dots, that might be a selling point for you.

You can buy the TV at the link below. Another model is also on sale, the Sony X950H with a 120Hz refresh rate, but there are only two left in stock (as of the time of writing).