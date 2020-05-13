We haven't heard a lot from Pushbullet lately, but it's still out there mirroring notifications and flinging data between devices. It might not be able to do that as well in a few days, though. Google has threatened to remove the Pushbullet extension from the Chrome Web Store, but it didn't explain why. As a result, the developers are running out of time to address Google's concerns... whatever those are.

Pushbullet is a handy service that lets you send links, text, and files between devices. On a computer, it mirrors your Android notifications and lets you reply to messages. The Chrome extension enables a lot of that functionality, and it might not be available much longer. Google alerted the developers that the extension violated the "Use of Permissions" rules, but it didn't tell the devs how exactly it was in violation. Sadly, this is not an isolated incident. We hear about Android developers flummoxed by Google's vague violation alerts on an almost daily basis.

The developers tried to reduce the number of permissions in the extension to the bare minimum. Unfortunately, that update didn't meet Google's unknowable requirements, and now there are just seven days remaining. The team is working on another update that will hopefully please the Google, but they're hesitant to push updates rapid-fire for fear of getting a permanent ban. If the Pushbullet extension vanishes in a few days, you'll know why. Well, technically only Google will know why, but you'll have the gist. Pushbullet has posted the full text of Google's email, if you want to check that out.