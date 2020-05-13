Some features in Chrome seem to be cursed to never fully roll out. The bottom-bar 'Duet' mobile interface has been in development for over two years at this point, and support for tab groups on the desktop has been rolled out and pulled back more times than I can count. Thankfully, it seems like tab groups are finally going live, for real this time.

Google published a blog post today saying that tab groups are now rolling out on Chrome Beta, which is currently on V83. "Now, with a simple right click, you can group your tabs together and label them with a custom name and color. Once the tabs are grouped together, you can move and reorder them on the tab strip."

The feature has been in development since late 2018, and it became functional in the Canary channel in early 2019. It continued to receive improvements throughout last year, and was rolled out to a small percentage of Chrome users on the stable channels, but now Google says it will go live for everyone.

Tab Groups on Chrome for Android

Interestingly, there's still no word on when tab groups will appear for everyone on Chrome on Android. Google said it was coming "over the next few weeks" back in September 2019, but the feature still isn't widely rolled out (though it does seem to be functionally complete). You can still turn it on yourself by changing the Tab Groups flag (found at the URL chrome://flags/#enable-tab-groups) to 'Enabled.'