Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It's a slow day for sales, though I still have a few standouts to share with everyone. First and foremost, the popular simulation game 911 Operator is available today at a drastic discount. But if sims don't float your boat, then maybe the educational game Mathematiqa is more your speed. Of course, if you're looking for something more relaxing, then Railways is a new puzzler that people should definitely check out. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 41 temporarily free and 38 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- 4K Camera - Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Flashcard Baby (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Train Away $6.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Spanish - Frase Master Pro $10.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Snipback - Lifehacker smart voice recorder PRO HD $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Michael's 5-minute English $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- MARK'S LIFE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- The House: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Lootbox RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Memory Game - Official $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Boxes Drop - Tower block $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Brumpfus Hopeless Chase $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lose Weight Story - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Epic Animal - Move to Box Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Knights (idle RPG) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SUPER Happy Style $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 2048 - Puzzle Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Line Deluxe VIP - one touch drawing puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Aurora Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Flax - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gento - Q Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Graby - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mingo Premium - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Redox - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Smoon UI - Squircle Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- V60 Thinq Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- V60 Thinq White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- V60 Thinq Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- MiUi 12 Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- MiUi 12 Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- MiUi 12 White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Biorhythms next generation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Earth 3D - World Atlas $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Speaking clock DVBeep Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Complete Guide For Learn Web Development Offline $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pulsar Music Player Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ColorMeter camera color picker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- BrowserX4 (Paid) $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- BrowserX8 $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Sudoku TOWERS Pro (No-Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Crossword Puzzles (No Ads) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Railways $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tiny Little Kingdoms $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Guppy $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Age of Civilizations II Europe $4.29 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Muscle Princess $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 911 Operator $6.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Chess Trainer PRO - Repertoire Builder $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- GeoExpert - Spain Geography $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mathematiqa - Brain Game, Puzzles, Math Game $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Sagon Circle Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Clear Teal Icons Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lap Orange Icons Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lumber Stock Icons Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Spatter Weather's Komponents Kustom $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stacks Chromatic Icons Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Zeal Orange Icons Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- YKP 1 $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- YKP 2 $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- YKP 3 $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Comments