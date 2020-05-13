Nokia is a bit behind schedule on its Android 10 update roadmap, but it's slowly but surely getting around to each device. We're now more than two months past the Nokia 3.1 Plus's end-of-March update target, but hey, at least it's rolling out now.
Android 10 roll out for Nokia 3.1 Plus starts today! Access now the all new features and upgrade your phone experience. Head over to our community for more details and availability in different countries 👇https://t.co/TBlC3h2Mty #Android10 @Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/uZY3f2icMJ
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) May 13, 2020
Given the near-stock builds of Android that Nokia uses, this update is pretty much going to contain just the standard Android 10 goodies — gestures, dark mode, more privacy and location controls, and more.
The first wave of the update is currently rolling out to 38 countries, the full list for which you can see in the source link. 10% of devices in these markets will get the update today, 50% will by May 16th, and 100% will by May 18th. If your country isn't on the list, it will be part of a later wave.
- Source:
- Nokia Community
