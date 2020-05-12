Poco’s first phone created quite a stir back in 2018 when it came out rocking the then-flagship Snapdragon 845 chip for an astonishingly low price tag of about $300. It took the Xiaomi spin-off close to two years to deliver its hotly anticipated follow-up, which finally landed on a global stage today. Named F2 Pro, the 2020 Poco flagship has received a serious spec bump from the previous model but has lost the price advantage that helped the brand stand out in its early days.

Xiaomi has lately started slapping the Poco label onto its Redmi phones to market them outside China — a strategy it also adopted for the mid-tier Poco X2 a while ago. The smartphone maker has taken the same approach for the Poco F2 Pro, which is nothing but a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro that debuted in March.

The only difference we could pick out is their software: the F2 Pro uses the Poco launcher, which looks closer to stock Android even though it’s still based on MIUI. Another possible change is that the Redmi model is IP53 rated, but Poco doesn’t advertise any form of water resistance for its latest flagship. It's highly unlikely that the Poco uses a separate assembly line from the K30 Pro just to avoid having protection from liquids, so chances are the F2 Pro supports the same kind of water resistance and the manufacturer just cheaped out on an official certification. Barring these two, everything else looks like a copy-paste job — even the color options haven’t changed.