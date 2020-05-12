Lenovo-owned Motorola used to be king of the budget and mid-range Android handsets, but Nokia phones have overtaken them in recent year, in no small part due to HMD Global's commitment to fast Android updates on even its cheapest phones. The Moto G7 came out a little over a year ago and wasn't exactly the finest entry in the series. It's now finally getting its Android 10 update, at least.
The Android 10 rollout for the more expensive Moto G7 Plus started back in January, so we're not sure what took them so long with the regular G7. According to Motorola's Brazil site, the G7 update started going out to people's devices on May 7, but it'll take until June 7 for every to get it.
One user on Reddit says his Moto G7 Supra has already received the update too. That model is a version of the Moto G7 Power for Cricket Wireless, so that could signal that the unlocked version is about to get the same treatment. We can't find any official confirmation of this, though, so owners will likely have to wait a little longer. While we know the G7 is getting updated in Brazil, there's no telling how long it will take other regions to catch up. Watch this space.
- Source:
- Moto
- Via:
- Reddit,
- PhoneArena
Comments