Microsoft acquired SwiftKey about four years ago, and apart from some addition like optional Microsoft accounts, Bing, and the company's translate feature, not too much changed about the popular third-party keyboard. Earlier this year, though, Microsoft's name got more prominent in the app's settings, and now, the Redmond giant has decided it's about time to make it even more obvious whose keyboard you're using. The latest beta version of SwiftKey is now called "Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard." On the feature front, it only brings new emoji for Android 10 users.

How many Microsofts can you spot?

While the name change isn't live in the beta's Play Store listing itself, you'll find it all over your phone when you install version 7.5.5.15. The branding is visible in your handset's launcher, in the input method picker, on the keyboard's space bar, and in SwiftKey's settings. There are no functional changes, though, apart from the introduction of Unicode's Emoji 12.0 update. If you have Android 10 (and above), you can start using new animals like a flamingo or an otter, delicious foods such as falafel, waffle, and oyster, or emoji like gender-inclusive and mixed-skin-tone couples, hearing aids, guide dogs, prosthetic or robotic arms, and many more. The new toolbar without scrolling and the superfluous 'i' button remains unchanged with this update, unfortunately.

WHAT'S NEW

SwiftKey has a new name - we're now Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard. Don't worry, it's still the same keyboard you know and love 💕 We've added support for Emoji 12.0 which introduces an assortment of new designs - some examples include: flamingo, otter, guide dog, sloth, white heart, mixed skin tones when holding hands, and a gender inclusive couple. You'll be able to access the new emoji upon opening your SwiftKey emoji panel. Note: to see them you need a device with Android 10 (or above).

You can get the latest version on the Play Store or over at APK Mirror if it hasn't rolled out to you yet. With the beta channel receiving the new branding, it's only a question of time until all SwiftKey users will see Microsoft front and center.