Microsoft is well-known for making the Windows operating system, but it's increasingly interested in physical hardware products as well. Earlier this month, Microsoft announced the release dates for its new Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds. Now the Surface Audio companion app has shown up in the Google Play Store, allowing owners to customize their listening experience.

The Surface Audio app is only for the new Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds. According to the Play Store listing, the app will let owners update their devices and customize the audio profile. Much like other Bluetooth headphones, the app can also show current battery levels, change device connection settings, and provide tutorials.

I downloaded the Surface Audio app onto my Pixel 4 XL but wasn't able to play around with it too much. Upon opening the app, it prompts you to connect your Surface Headphones 2 or Surface Earbuds, and since I don't have either one, it wouldn't let me proceed past the locating connection screen. For what it's worth, the app seems well designed and nicely organized.

Both the Surface Headphones 2 and the Surface Earbuds are available to purchase today. If you're waiting around for your tracking number, why not go ahead and download the Surface Audio app to prepare for your shipment?