You may have never heard of it, but the Crazyracing KartRider series is a popular franchise in South Korea, and so Nexon has finally brought the racer to the West with the release for KartRider Rush+. This is a free-to-play kart racer, much like Mario Kart Tour, and so drifting around corners while dodging obstacles is the game's bread and butter, though much like its competition from Nintendo, this is a game filled with in-app purchases, so expect a plethora of customization options that are available for purchase should you want to deck out your racer and kart.

The trailer above offers a quick look at what you can expect from KartRider Rush+. As you can see, the game brings a plethora of familiar modes, such as Speed Races, a Story Mode, a Ranked Mode, and an Arcade Mode that offers several race-types of its own. For the most part, the gameplay hinges on whether or not you can complete drifts around each corner in order to earn extra boost, which will help to ensure your place at the lead of the pack.

Of course, a kart racer like this succeeds or fails on whether or not it has competent controls, and since Mario Kart Tour was panned at launch for its awkward swipe-based inputs, it's nice to see that KartRider Rush+ offers your typical left and right directional controls (with a separate drift button), which allows for more precision than swiping haphazardly on the screen. Sadly there is no support for physical controllers, so everyone's going to have to use the touch controls, which at the very least allow for an even playfield when jumping online.

As far as online play is concerned, you'll first have to work your way through a forced tutorial that looks as though it simulates online play. It was clear I was winning my first matches a little too easily. Once the game opens up, you'll be able to jump into real matches with real players, or even jump into an in-game group with your friends.

Now, since this is a Nexon release, the game is free-to-play, and yes, it contains a boatload of in-app purchases, which just so happen to range all the way up to $89.99 per item. Luckily it would appear that the majority of IAPs are for cosmetics that don't affect gameplay, and so you shouldn't have to worry about any pay-to-win shenanigans, though Nexon could easily change this setup in the future.

All in all, KartRider Rush+ is surprisingly a competent mobile kart racer that offers excellent graphics, adequate controls, worthwhile gameplay that includes online matchmaking, not to mention a fair monetization system that primarily sells cosmetics. It's basically what everyone was hoping Mario Kart Tour would be, and while I'm sure people will scoff at the outrageous amount of cosmetics for sale, and the lack of controller support, as we all know, things could be much worse.