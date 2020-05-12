As the U.S. continues to shun Huawei away from using any of its suppliers, the Chinese manufacturer is keen on retaining its foreign audience who are fans of their hardware but won't use an Android phone without Google apps. Enter the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition, the second reboot of the P30 Pro launched a year after the original P30 Pro came about.
Much of the phone remains the same as the 'New P30 Pro' released at IFA 2019 which was very much the same as the O.G. P30 Pro from last May: a 6.47" OLED display, the Kirin 980 chipset, a 4,200mAh battery with 40W charging, four rear cameras endorsed by Leica (including its signature 40MP SuperSpectrum RYYB camera as well as a 20MP ultra-wide, a zoom camera, and a time-of-flight sensor), and EMUI 10.1 on top of Android 10. As mentioned above, Google mobile apps are on board along with Huawei's contingent AppGallery.
This time around, the company has consolidated down to one memory config — 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage — and has opted for three colors: Aurora, Black, and the Huawei P40's Silver Frost color featuring Indium plating.
The phone goes on pre-sale in Germany on May 15 for €749 with deliveries beginning June 1. In the U.K., the P30 Pro New Edition will retail for £699 starting June 3 and, for purchases through June 30, also include a free Huawei Watch GT2e via a voucher. Those prices represent a decent depreciation, as one would expect for a rehash, of about 30% off the original P30 Pro's MSRP.
It'll be interesting to see how Huawei's strategy evolves regarding Google apps and whether it will be able to build real momentum towards its own app store. One thing's fairly certain: it can't keep re-releasing its last U.S.-legal phone in perpetuity.
Press Release
HUAWEI LAUNCHES HUAWEI P30 PRO NEW EDITION TO CELEBRATE THE FIRST ANNIVERSARY OF THE ICONIC HANDSET
Back by popular demand, the new edition of Huawei’s P30 smartphone returns with a new look, upgraded memory and EMUI 10.1
London, UK – 12 May, 2020 – Huawei, the global technology leader, has today announced the launch of the HUAWEI P30 Pro New Edition, the latest addition to the ever popular HUAWEI P30 Series. The new fan-favourite smartphone will provide users with increased RAM to 8GB, expanded ROM to 256GB, as well as the return of the award-winning Leica Quad Camera. After setting a new standard in DxOMark scores, in August 2019, the European Image and Sound Association (EISA), a group comprising of 55 of the world’s most respected consumer electronics magazines, named HUAWEI’s P30 Pro the “EISA Best Smartphone 2019-2020”.
The HUAWEI P30 Pro New Edition keeps its iconic design but comes with three new stunning colour options: Silver Frost, Aurora and Black. The device also welcomes enhanced storage and comes equipped with EMUI 10.1, supported by Android 10, Google Mobile Services (including Google Play Store) and the Huawei AppGallery.
Rethink Photography
The award-winning Leica Quad Camera returns on the HUAWEI P30 Pro New Edition, including Huawei’s exclusive RYYB colour filter array, which lets in 40% more light for unrivalled low light photography. The super camera system includes a SuperZoom Lens, a 40MP SuperSpectrum Lens, a 20MP Ultra-Wide Angle Lens, and a HUAWEI TOF Lens, to accommodate every photography need.
To complement the impressive hardware, the device is also equipped with Huawei’s latest intelligent photography software, with features including professional OIS plus AIS for seamless and steady handheld video, AI HDR+ technology for automatic colour and exposure adjustment to ensure well-balanced low-light shots. HUAWEI Dual-View Video mode offers simultaneous recording in wide-angle and close-up, whilst HUAWEI AIS Long Exposure Shot allows users to capture silky smooth water images without a tripod.
Ultimate Performance
Improved for 2020, the HUAWEI P30 Pro New Edition now includes an impressive 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM storage, making it possible to store over 70,000 HD photos on the device, to give budding photographers even more freedom to be creative.
Powered by the intelligent Kirin 980, a long-lasting 4200 mAh battery with AI power-saving technology, as well as 40W SuperCharge making it possible to charge the device up to 70% power in 30 minutes, the HUAWEI P30 Pro New Edition is a performance powerhouse.
Seamless Connectivity with EMUI 10.1
The HUAWEI P30 Pro New Edition is empowered by the latest EMUI 10.1, bringing new features that improve productivity and enable new ways to interact with surrounding devices, for an exciting new ecosystem.
Huawei’s new voice assistant, Celia, features on the handset, providing smarter and more easy-to-use services to support object identification, media playback control, text messaging, face-to-face translation and more. Huawei Assistant also brings together four handy functions – global search, instant access, AI tips and newsfeed, to help users save time and to ensure they maximise the full potential of their smartphone.
The upgraded HUAWEI Share 4.0 with OneHop allows seamless connection between the HUAWEI P30 Pro New Edition and a wide range of smart devices, including laptops, tablets, speakers, wearables, WiFi routers, and even vehicles. In addition, the latest OneHop Multi-Screen Collaboration now gives users the ability to drag and drop files, share clipboards cross-device and easily answer video or voice calls hands-free directly through their PC.
The new Multi-Device Control Panel makes it possible for users to easily see every connected device in their proximity, as well as intelligently recommending nearby devices that can be used to improve their mobile experience.
Sleek New Colours
Ever since its inception, the HUAWEI P Series has championed industry-leading design innovation, with the carefully selected colours, materials and finishes giving the devices an unrivalled premium feel. The HUAWEI P30 Pro New Edition is now available in sleek Silver Frost, as well as Aurora and Black. To ensure the latest handset stands the test of time – both in terms of durability and style – a complex process involving nine layers of nano-optical colour finish has been applied to the body of the device.
Following in the footsteps of the latest HUAWEI P40 Series, the Silver Frost edition also features a new style indium-plated refractive matte finish, to ensure it appears clean and clear under any light reflection.
Consumers can also continue to enjoy the much-loved features of the HUAWEI P30 Series iconic design, with the return of the curved OLED Dewdrop display with industry-leading fingerprint in-screen sensor, as well as the extremely thin bezels ensuring the device fits neatly in one hand.
Huawei Music and Huawei Video
The P30 Pro New Edition also comes with the recently launched Huawei Music and Huawei Video:
- Huawei Music is an open gateway to the world of music, offering a wide ranging library of advert-free streaming, with over 50 million tracks and 1.2 million albums – the equivalent of more than 300 years of non-stop music. Personalised playlists and daily recommendations provides a market leading music experience from a song library of world-class music from production companies, such as Warner Music, Sony Music, and Universal Music. Huawei Music will be available as a monthly subscription for £9.99, with 3 months free for new subscribers
- Huawei Video brings together a range of services from multiple international and European entertainment providers, to offer an extensive content library of more than 50,000 titles, including Ratuken, FilmBox, BBC News, STRINGRAY, Daily Motion, Toon Goggles and The Explorers. Premium content can be enjoyed via subscription, rental or for some news, factual and entertainment content, for free
Pricing and Availability
The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition launches in the UK from 3rd June (Silver Frost only), from the Huawei Store and selected operators and retailers (RRP £699). The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition also comes with a free Huawei Watch GT2e, when purchased up to and including the 30th June 2020 (via redemption, T&C apply).
Comments