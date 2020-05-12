The popular Energy Ring app, which gives you a pretty ingenious and fun battery indicator around the so-called "punch-hole" camera cutout, was just updated with support for twelve new phones, including two technically unreleased ones. Additions include the Xiaomi Mi 10 and 10 Pro, Huawei Honor 20 and P40 Lite, and the Motorola Edge and Edge+ — those last two you can't even buy until May 14th, though we've confirmed the app does work.

The news comes courtesy of the app's latest changelog, which also includes a couple minor fixes and the full list of new phones:

WHAT'S NEW

* IMPORTANT UPDATE - Fixed Energy Ring misalignment in landscape mode for all supported devices. * New device support added: Motorola Edge and Edge +, Vivo iQOO 3 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, Huawei Honor 20, Honor View 20, P40 Lite, Motorola One Vision, One Action, Realme 6, Redmi Note 9S!

* Fixed pop-up dialog appearance on Huawei devices. If your device has a punch hole camera, please reach out via email to get support added for your device. :)

We've tested the latest version of the app with our own Motorola Edge+, and can confirm that it does work with the (as yet unreleased) phone. With the prior addition of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, the app has significantly expanded from its Galaxy S-series base.

If you were planning to pick up a Motorola Edge+, or if you have any of the phones on the list above, you'll have a snazzy new way to show your phone's current battery level.