The root/ROM fanbase has dwindled over the years, but there are still people out there dedicated to the craft. TWRP is the most popular custom recovery available by far, and since we last posted in late January, 11 more devices have been added to the roster.

Here are the 11 devices:

Realme C1 (RMX1811)

Realme X2 India (RMX1992)

Realme XT (RMX1921)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Exynos) (corsicanu)

Sony Xperia 10 (kirin)

Sony Xperia 10 Plus (mermaid)

Xiaomi Mi 8SE (xmsirius)

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G (andromeda)

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (tucana)

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4/4 Plus (clover)

Xiaomi Mi Translator (FYJ01QP)

The heavy hitters here are the Exynos-powered Note9 and the Xperia 10/10 Plus, but the addition of these Xiaomi and Realme devices are sure to please owners as well. You can install TWRP via the hyperlinks above or through the official TWRP app below.