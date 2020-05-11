Everbody wants a 5G phone these days, but what's that tech going to cost you? We’re beginning to see an influx of mid-range phones that can latch onto a 5G network, without you having to pay the ultra-premium price of flagships. One thing that’s common across these devices is their processor — the Snapdragon 765G, which Qualcomm introduced not too long ago. Just a few months later, the chipmaker is already announcing a follow-up with a few minor upgrades, the Snapdragon 768G.

The new 768G shares much of its underlying tech with the older 765G. It inherits the 5G-enabled X52 modem, which supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave bands, along with the Spectra 355 ISP and the Hexagon 696 DSP. Phones using this chip can support an FHD+ 120Hz screen or go all the way up to QHD+ resolution, though only at the standard 60Hz refresh rate.

That ‘G’ in 768G stands for gaming, which in this case means that Qualcomm has slightly overclocked its parts to gain an edge over the older processor. The Snapdragon 768G uses the same Kyro 475 CPU that is now clocked at 2.8GHz, up from 2.4GHz on the 765G. Similar is the case with its Adreno 620 GPU, which promises an additional 15-percent improvement over the already overclocked (versus the 765) graphics processor of the 765G.

Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition is much like the standard K30 5G but uses the newer Qualcomm chip for improved CPU and GPU performance, keeping everything else unchanged. Announced so far only in China, the Racing Edition hasn’t seen a price jump and costs the same 2,000 yuan (~$285). Xiaomi could bring it to other markets down the line, but no such plans have been shared at this point.