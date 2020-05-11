Are you stuck inside the house, wishing for any view of the outdoors beyond the tired tableaus of your home's windows? Or perhaps you need to keep an eye on your children while they attend school remotely as you work from home. Whatever your internet-connected camera needs may be, the latest deal on TP-Link's Kasa Spot Indoor Camera and Kasa Cam Outdoor can help you save up to $34 when compared to recent pricing data.

No matter which model you choose, you'll have access to features like two-way audio, night vision, customizable recording zones, and the ability to record in 1080p. The Outdoor Cam has the added benefit of a weatherproof casing, which should keep it recording, rain or shine. These security cameras can connect directly to your network without a hub and are compatible with both Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant, allowing for hands-free control regardless of your digital assistant of choice.

