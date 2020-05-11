The license for the Linux kernel at the heart of Android requires that any changes, including modifications by device manufacturers, need to be publicly available. Some companies are faster to release their changes than others, but after only a few weeks on the market, kernel source packages for the OnePlus 8 series is now available.

"With the OnePlus 3, we began a culture which has now become important after launch: to encourage our developer community by releasing the kernel sources as soon as we can," the company's Global Product Operations Manager said on the OnePlus Forums. "We’re excited to see what the Dev community will come up with for the OnePlus 8 series."

While it is usually possible to create custom ROMs and recoveries for a device without an official kernel source package, especially after the introduction of Project Treble, the code does make the process easier and less prone to bugs. Here's hoping we get official LineageOS builds for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro soon.