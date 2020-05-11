Microsoft announced last month that its new Microsoft 365 subscription service (formerly Office 365) would offer some family-oriented features, like a new 'Family Safety' app that combines screen time data across multiple platforms and provides tracking information. Microsoft announced more details about the service today, and there's now a beta program you can try out.

Microsoft Family Safety has many of the same features as existing group management tools from Google and Apple, but Microsoft's application can pull together data from Android, iOS, Windows, and Xbox devices.

Parents can see screen time data across all of a child's devices, set time limits for certain apps/games, and configure web filters for Microsoft Edge (though only on Windows/Xbox). Family members can also see where everyone else is currently located on a map.

Microsoft says there is "limited availability" for the public beta on Android and iOS, but those of you who have already set up a Microsoft family group can get started by completing this survey.