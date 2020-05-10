Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a generic drag racing game that Microsoft slapped the Forza brand onto, the arrival of SEGA's mobile Olympics game, and a quirky narrative adventure puzzler where deciphering the narrator's clues is half of the puzzle. So without further ado, here are the more notable Android games released during the week of May 4th, 2020.

Forza Street

Android Police coverage: Forza Street first look: A generic racer by any other name (Update: Out now)

Forza Street began its life as a generic drag racing game known as Miami Street, but this racer has since been relabeled as Forza Street despite its clear lack of gameplay. I would imagine Microsoft thinks this is a good move that will earn the company much more money, instead of pushing out a CSR Racing clone no one has ever heard of under the old Miami Street name. Essentially Microsoft thinks its best use the fame of Forza (a competent racing series) to gain traction for what is a downright awful racing game where you can't even steer your car. Thanks, Microsoft.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

SONIC AT THE OLYMPIC GAMES - TOKYO 2020

Android Police coverage: SEGA's Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020 races onto the Play Store

Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020 is a minigame collection themed around Olympic sports and everyone's favorite blue hedgehog. Now, this is a premium release that's currently on sale for $4.99, but you will have to play through the first eleven levels to gain access to the title's in-app purchases. This setup means people can get a feel for the game before spending a dime, though I personally find that actively hiding the cost of the title behind gameplay to be a smarmy move all the same. At the very least, if you're into casual minigames themed around Olympic sports, Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020 is an alright choice, even though it's a tad simplistic.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

I Want To Go To Mars

I Want To Go To Mars is a point and click adventure game for children and adults alike. The game's story revolves around a young child that would love to live on a beach where it never rains, and so he devises a plan to visit Mars. This is an imaginative adventure game, and so things like Moon-based customs checkpoint highlight the zany elements of the story quite well. Best of all, this is a premium release, which means you won't have to worry about any distractions like advertisements or in-app purchases.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Hello Human

If you're a fan of surreal narrative-based games like The Stanley Parable, then you're going to love Hello Human. Primarily this is a puzzle game, and so the title's witty dialog will direct you in how to accomplish your tasks. Of course, deciphering the game's instructions is part of the challenge, which is what makes this such a unique mobile release. Sure, similar narrative experiences exist on PC and consoles, but they're not on the Play Store, which makes picking up this title an easy choice.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Juicy Realm

Juicy Realm is a twin-stick shooter, not that the game existing as a shooter is mentioned anywhere in the Play Store description. This is the second twin-stick shooter to cross my path in the last two weeks that contains zero explanation of its gameplay. Sure, the Play Store mentions special weapons, detailed art, and roguelike elements, but past that, you'll have to watch the trailer to actually get a grasp of what sort of game this is. Worse yet, it looks like the mobile version of this title does not contain co-op, despite the fact the PC version offers it. Of course, there is no mention of the missing co-op in the Play Store description, either. Luckily this is a competent indie shooter that's reviewed positively on Steam, so it's a quality title, it's just described poorly, and it's missing co-op content.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Democratic Socialism Simulator

Democratic Socialism Simulator is a slightly older release that just popped up on my radar, and it plays similarly to the Reigns series, where you'll swipe on the screen Tinder-style to make decisions to progress the story. Like any quality choose your own adventure game, there are branching paths to the story, though this is a short game, so you'll exhaust these branching paths quickly. Still, this is a fun title that's monetized fairly, so make sure you don't miss out.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

BE-A Walker

BE-A Walker is clearly themed around the AT-ST Walker from Star Wars, and despite this release having nothing to do with the Star Wars license, I'm sure fans will get a kick out of the title regardless. Apparently, it will be your job to colonize a jungle-planet, and you'll do this by stepping on natives to protect the colony. Much like the game QWOP, movement on two legs isn't easy, and so the game's challenge stems from the awkward controls.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Deathtrap Dungeon: The Interactive Video Adventure

Deathtrap Dungeon is an interactive video adventure, and it's presented similarly to Jim Henson's Storyteller series, with a narrator talking the player through the story. Essentially this is a gamebook game with a story that's told through video segments staring a smooth-talking narrator, and so you'll get to choose your path, much like a choose your own adventure book.

Monetization: $6.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Through the Darkest of Times

Through the Darkest of Times is a port from PC that has racked up many positive reviews over the last five months. Now that the indie adventure game has made its way to Android, you can expect to play through a heartfelt story that takes place during 1933 Berlin, and so you'll play the leader of a small resistance group that disagrees with the state. This means death could be around every corner if you or your group are discovered, and so saving as many lives as possible at your own expense is the only inevitable outcome. How many people will you be able to save as your country slips into madness?

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Meditation Fun

Seeing that there appears to be no end to the current self-quarantine, tons of apps and games have been popping up that boast ways to de-stress. Meditation Fun is one of those games, all by mixing meditative facts with simplistic gameplay. This is why you'll collect outfits for your Yogi avatar. For the most part, there are three mini-games to participate in, though there is also a section for teaching mindfulness so that you can learn how to relax during your daily routine.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $3.49

Draw a Stickman: EPIC 3

Draw a Stickman: EPIC 3 is a free-to-play adventure game where you'll draw the protagonist, to then venture out into a world where drawing is often the solution to your obstacles and problems. More or less, this is a buggy release that has its charms, and the monetization is much better than previous versions, so at the very least, it's a game that can easily appeal to children without breaking the bank.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $3.99

Mob vs Giants

Mob vs Giants is an early access release that offers voxel art, similar in style to Minecraft. Despite the unoriginal look, the game offers an odd mix of crafting gameplay and player avoidance. It would seem you'll earn points by avoiding the giants when playing in the mob, and if you choose to play as a giant, it will be your job to catch the mob, something like an asynchronous co-op multiplayer game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Sandship: Crafting Factory

Factory simulation games have been all the rage ever since Factorio broke it big on PC. As these trends go, they take a while to trickle down to mobile, but finally, I'm starting to see the arrival of factory-based strategy games on the Play Store. Of course, Sandship: Crafting Factory is one of those games, and it looks to be very polished, though it's sadly filled with aggressive monetization. So once again, the curse of mobile games strikes with the release of what could have been a good game if it wasn't hobbled by IAPs. Luckily, better options already exist.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Word Crack 2

Word Crack 2 is the latest release from Entermax, and the sequel to the first Word Crack. Much like the original, you'll spend your time playing a game very similar to Scrabble, and so far, user reviews have not been kind. Many players mention an issue with their wifi connection, with the game defaulting to a cellular data connection, even when at home. On top of this, the game is buggy, and so it could use a lot more polish. Why the title was released in this state, I do not know, but I bet the title's active IAPs haven't had a single issue this entire time.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Beast Quest Ultimate Heroes

Beast Quest Ultimate Heroes is a card-based tower defense game because, clearly, every mobile game requires cards in this day and age. Apparently, these sort of shallow mobile games also require endless monetization, and so this release is stuffed full of in-app purchases. Unsurprisingly, the game's Play Store reviews have all mentioned that the title is basically unplayable, thanks to bugs and lag. Now, who wants to guess whether or not there are any issues with the game's IAPs?

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s

Apparently, The Goldbergs is a popular ABC sitcom, and so the studio has hired East Side Games to create a shallow idle game to advertise the show while also sucking up money from people that don't know any better. That's right. This branded idle game is filled with in-app purchases. This way, ABC (i.e., Disney) can simultaneously advertise its show through this game while people sink their cash into the title for easier progression. Thanks, Disney.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $99.99

Perfect Swing - Golf

Perfect Swing - Golf is a no-name golf game from an unknown dev, so of course, the title is chock full of greedy in-app purchases. Typically games like this offer exemplary graphics in order to draw people in, but sadly the game does little to differentiate itself from the crowd. Sure, if you're a big fan of golf, then you may enjoy this release for a bit, but don't be mistaken, the grind-wall will hit eventually.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

