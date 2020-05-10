As many of us endure our 2nd month working from home, we may be deciding that our old laptop webcams or dinky USB cameras just aren't cutting it when it comes to looking presentable on Skype, Hangouts Meet, or Zoom. Unfortunately, the newest and best dedicated webcams are out of stock almost anywhere you look, and frequently super mediocre ones are being marked up into the stratosphere.

For example, this generic webcam has been marked up from $49 to $139 on Amazon, and it's far from the only one.

You don't need to pay a bunch of money for a silly, bad, and potentially insecure or poorly made webcam. You probably already have a great camera in your pocket: your smartphone. With just a few tools, you can have your Zoom calls looking like professionally produced appearances, and with far more flexibility than some little USB camera with a clip on the back.

This article was originally published on March 26. We've updated it with new stock and price checks plus a few new product recommendations on May 10. This information changes frequently, so please be patient with us as we continue to update our product recommendations and their availability.

The setup

First, you'll need to decide if you want your mobile device to connect to your computer and act as its webcam or as a standalone camera.

If you prefer the companion setup, you'll want to install an app like DroidCam or Iriun for your Android as well as your Linux, Mac, Windows, or Ubuntu machine. They'll let your computer recognize your phone as a webcam as long as they're either connected by USB or through the same wireless network and are pretty easy to use. It adds a good bit of workload to your circuitry, but you'll end up with a better visual result while still being able to use your computer to interact with the chatroom.

Get the DroidCam apps for Windows and Linux here.

Get the Iriun apps for macOS, Windows, and Ubuntu here.

Though, if you'd rather shunt your entire communications facility over to your phone or tablet, you'll only need to download the app for your conferencing client of choice. Rather do something else on your computer than staring at your co-workers' faces (no offense to them)? This option should clear up some physical and mental bandwidth for you.

Either way you do it, it's a good idea to keep all your devices plugged into power as these video calls use plenty of juice.

At this point you've got the ad hoc webcam, but do you have a way to stand it up so that it can show off your beautiful virtual face? Do you have enough lighting to illuminate said beautiful virtual face? And what will you use to help your very real eardrums listen in on those calls? I mean, hopefully you're being mindful of any roommates or family that may cross into your space at any point. Well, we've got some recommendations on what to get to help your smartphone help you look your best — even without makeup!

The gear

If you're using a desk or table to place your phone and light on, you'll want to have a lamp that uses LEDs arranged into either an array or, for even facial lighting, a ring. Some foreign manufacturers produce ring lights with phone mounts built right into them.

As for how to stand up your phone, you've got some choice between mini tripods and clamp mounts for your desk or a full-size tripod away from one. Also, believe it or not, some companies produce combo tripod rigs which include a phone holder and a ring light — they're totally made for vloggers, though, so they might be a bit too specialized for the average person to repurpose post-quarantine.

We've got all of our recommendations below. But at the end of the day, you do you. This is just a guide after all.

Odds are your shiny new smartphone doesn't have a headphone jack in it. And if it does have one, well, then your phone ain't so shiny new now, huh?

Okay, okay, sorry about that, I actually don't intend on guilting you into buying a new Bluetooth headset with active noise canceling — that's my colleague Taylor Kerns's job. I just want to point out, however, that the cabling on wired headphones and earbuds has proven the downfall of many phones. Just an errant slip of the fingers, catch on a corner, or mere forgetfulness of wearing your cans and gravity takes care of the rest. That's reason enough for us to only suggest wireless gear.

Android Police has made several recommendations on wireless earbuds and over-the-ear headphones that we've reviewed. We'll be mirroring most of our selections in the list below as well as providing some alternatives.

Lights, camera, but before the action

You think you've got everything you need, right? Well, you have to make sure that your gear works for you. And that means putting in the pre-show work to make sure you look the best you can with that setup.

Depending on the nature of the call, posture's a fairly important factor. If you're conducting short but formal calls, maybe you're sitting up straight. If you're on a marathon session, you might be a little more laid back. Make sure you adjust the tilt of your lamp and your phone stand so that they point at you while you're positioned comfortably. Maybe the light's too harsh on your eyes? Some parchment or wax paper clipped onto the stand with a clothespin can help to diffuse it.

And whatever you do, please avoid the fate of one unfortunate conference participant who went to the bathroom during a live call and forgot to mute her mic or shut off her camera... and had her mishap posted to the internet. Good luck.