Sony might not know how to give its products recognizable names, but it sure knows how to make excellent audio accessories. The Sony WF-1000XM3 earned our Most Wanted award for its great sound quality and best-in-class noise cancellation, and now you can get a pair for $65 off the usual price.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 truly wireless earbuds are definitely more expensive than most of its competitors, but it justifies the high price tag with a comfortable design, excellent noise cancelling, fast charging over USB Type-C, and five-hour battery life (with noise cancellation enabled). You can read our full review here.

The earbuds are being sold by eBay seller "6ave," which has an average feedback rating of 99.4%, as of the time of writing. Both black and silver colors are available for purchase.