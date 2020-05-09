The ongoing coronavirus lockdowns have led to a surge in the use of video chat applications like Zoom, and Google has been ramping up its video chat application Duo to meet demand. Now the company is once again increasing the number of people who can join the same call.

Google has confirmed to Android Police that the company is working on rolling out support for up to 32 participants in Duo calls. The maximum number of call participants was increased from 8 to 12 back in March, and Google said last month that it was working on a higher limit, though the exact count was unknown at the time. The company has also started sending out email promotions highlighting the feature, as seen below.

Combined with the recent addition of group call support from the web, Duo now makes for a great alternative to Zoom, Skype, and other similar services — once the updates are fully rolled out, anyway.