Maybe we're all not traveling much right now, but you can never have too many portable batteries. No matter if you're prepping for a post-coronavirus vacation, or simply want to charge your devices away from a wall outlet, one of Aukey's 20,000mAh batteries is now just $28 on Amazon.

This battery has a capacity of 20,000mAh, which is enough to fully charge most smartphones and tablets several times over. However, it still has a relatively-slim design, at just 14mm thick (0.55 inches) and 435g (15.3oz). The main catch is that the maximum charging speed is only 15W — good enough for phones, but you'll be waiting a long time for larger devices like tablets or the Nintendo Switch to hit 100%.

You can buy the battery from the link below. Make sure to click the coupon button to get the 30% off discount.