You might have heard of Mastodon before, but if you haven't, it's an open-source social network consisting of thousands of independently-operated servers. Much like email, anyone on one server can talk to anyone on another server, and now we're on the platform!

If you have an account on a Mastodon instance (or any other platform that can communicate with Mastodon, like Pleroma), you can now follow us at @[email protected]. You'll see all of our posts as soon as they go live on the site, just like with our existing Twitter and Facebook profiles. See you there!