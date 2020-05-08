Xiaomi’s extensive reach in the Indian smartphone market is largely due to its entry and mid-tier phones popularized under the Redmi sub-brand. The company did branch out to budget flagships with the Mi Mix 2, Poco F1, and the Redmi K20 Pro in the last couple of years, but it kept this crucial market devoid of a real flagship. That changes now as Xiaomi has introduced its premium Mi 10 5G in India, along with a pair of truly wireless earbuds and a 4K Android TV box.

Mi 10 5G

Starting with the handset, Xiaomi is launching only the non-Pro Mi 10 model, though it doesn't really matter since there's little for the Pro to boast about anyway. The Indian Mi 10 5G variant can be configured with up to 256GB of storage, but 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM remains standard across the board. It comes powered by a liquid-cooled Snapdragon 865 chip and has an FHD+ AMOLED that curves along the edges.

Compared to the Pro, the standard Mi 10 uses a bigger 4,780mAh battery that can wirelessly charge at 30 watts, although its camera arrangement is slightly different. The primary 108MP sensor, capable of taking 8K 30fps videos, is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. You’ll find a hole-punched 20MP selfie cam on the front.

As for its pricing, the Mi 10 5G costs ₹50,000 (~$660) and ₹55,000 (~$730) for its 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB options, respectively. While these prices seem a bit on the higher side by Xiaomi’s standards, they’re still lower than the OnePlus 8 Pro’s ₹55,000 base price. Those in India can already pre-order the phone via Xiaomi’s online and offline stores, retail partners, and amazon.in, and it will go on sale starting May 18.

HDFC bank cardholders can avail a ₹3,000 (~$40) discount, while all pre-orders will ship with a free wireless charging-capable 10,000mAh power bank worth ₹2,500 (~$33). Xiaomi has also announced its air-cooled 30W wireless charger, similar to OnePlus’, which costs ₹2,000 (~$27).

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

Next up are the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, which look heavily inspired by the Apple Airpods, although their stems are visibly thicker and more prominent. The earbuds claim to have what’s called Environmental Noise Cancellation for voice calls, but no proper Active Noise Cancellation. They support quick pairing on Mi phones, automatic playback controls with in-ear detection, and can be used to summon your phone’s voice assistant.

Xiaomi says that its TWEs can last a meager 4 hours on a single top-up, which you can extend to 14 hours using their case. These earbuds will be available for purchase from all of Mi’s retail channels and amazon.in starting May 12. Through May 17, they’ll be discounted to ₹4,000 (~$53), after which they’ll switch back to their full retail price of ₹4,500 (~$60).

Mi Box 4K

Finally, today’s launch lineup also includes the Mi Box 4K, which is nothing but a relabeled Mi Box S that has been selling in the US for about two years now. The 4K-enabled Android TV box can play HDR10 content, has Chromecast built in, and supports Google Assistant. Xiaomi has partnered with a ton of Indian streamers, including Disney+ Hotstar, to localize its media offering, as it did with the Mi TV lineup.

Xiaomi has curiously priced the Mi Box 4K at ₹3,500 (~$46), which is precisely what the 1080p Chromecast 3 costs in India. Google has so far refrained from bringing its 4K dongle to the South Asian market, leaving only the Fire TV Stick 4K (priced ₹6,000/$80) as Mi Box’s only prominent competitor. It’ll start shipping from May 10 via Mi’s own and partner stores (both online and offline) along with flipkart.com.