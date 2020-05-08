There's no secret as to how Poco’s first phone — the F1 — rose to immense popularity in a short period: It gave its users a taste of flagship-class performance on a tight budget. The F1 hasn’t seen a proper follow-up since it was launched about two years back, though, and all we got in the meantime was a mid-ranger. The Xiaomi sub-brand will likely change that come May 12, when Poco is expected to unveil a new high-end phone.

Poco has been teasing the upcoming handset over the past week using the hashtag #POCOisBACK. An official tweet from earlier today mentioned that the second generation of Poco is indeed incoming. Following that, the company started sending out media invites for a virtual event scheduled for Tuesday. This is a global event, and unlike Poco’s previous launches, the alleged F2 Pro could arrive in more markets outside India — particularly those in Europe.

We focus on one thing that truly matters: We surpass ourselves everyday. We can't wait to reveal the 2nd generation of POCO!#POCOisBACK pic.twitter.com/cCHbpZWKwR — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 6, 2020

Older leaks have suggested that the second Poco flagship could be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, considering the recent Poco X2 was nothing but a relabeled K30. The K30 Pro is fueled by the Snapdragon 865 chip and is available with up to 8GB of RAM and 256B of storage. It has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen without any camera cutouts, thanks to a pop-up selfie cam, along with a rear-facing quad-cam array. In addition to those, you're also getting the IP53 rating, an in-display fingerprint reader, and a headphone jack.

Aside from this flagship, Poco might also take the wraps off of a budget M2 Pro, as reported by MySmartPrice. Since it was spotted on Xiaomi India’s site, this one might remain exclusive to the Asian market. In the leaked document, the M2 Pro is accompanied by the Redmi Note 9 and the Mi 10, which is set to land in India at a separate Friday event.