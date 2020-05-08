Sony may have announced and discontinued a zillion truly wireless earphones since the category’s inception, but it seems nowhere close to being content. Each of its newer pairs uses a slightly different combination of the company’s proprietary sound and noise-canceling tech than the previous model and calls it a day. The latest to join the company's portfolio are the WF-SP800N earbuds that sit closer to the premium WF-1000XM3 — both in terms of features and price.

This pair borrows a lot of features from its higher-end sibling; the biggest one of all is digital noise cancellation and the Ambient Sound Mode. The former is pretty self explanatory, and the latter has made its way into recent Sony headphones to help keep you aware of your surroundings. On top of that, Adaptive Sound Control automatically tinkers with ambient sound setting based on your current activity and location, if saved in the companion app.

Sony’s WF-SP800N are high-end earbuds that are IP55 rated to survive your workout sessions. Each earbud can receive an individual audio stream from the source device, has touch controls, and lets you talk with your phone’s voice assistant. Sony claims that with noise-canceling turned off, these earbuds can last for an impressive 13 hours, with the case providing juice for another round. And with ANC turned on, the battery life drops to 9 hours, which is still quite decent. Plus, a quick 10-minute top-up can last you an hour.

Sony has priced the pair at $200, even though they’re supposed to succeed the older $130 WF-SP700N. The manufacturer’s highest-end WF-1000XM3, on the other hand, officially cost $230, though they lack any kind of splash resistance. You can pick the WF-SP800N up in shades of black, white, blue, and orange from BestBuy and Amazon right away.