Google's newly released Pixel Buds 2 will get feature drop updates similar to the last two released for Pixels, according to a report from Forbes. There are no details yet on what sort of features we can look forward to, and no schedule for these updates has been provided.

Details here are incredibly sparse, though the Forbes contributor did confirm the existence of feature drops in the abstract for the Pixel Buds 2 with a company representative, who was quoted as explaining "the goal will be to continue to introduce new helpful features over time, much like we do with Pixel phones."

No specific features were mentioned as being planned for future feature drops. We might see things as mundane as improved audio quality, or more marketable features like improved or enhanced Assistant integrations or tools — it's easy to speculate, but there's no way to know what the company has planned. We'll just have to wait and see.