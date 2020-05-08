Today Google has announced that the Duo web client will be picking up the ability to make group calls in Chrome, together with a handful of smaller tweaks that will make organizing those group calls with your family or friends a bit easier. The only potential hiccup here is the timeline: The feature is set to debut "in the coming weeks."

When it rolls out, the web-based Duo group call support will be a Chrome-only "preview," according to Google. Accompanying the change is a new layout to better accommodate multiple participants,and a new Google account-based system for invites. Previously Duo had a phone number as a hard requirement, though we spotted standalone Google Account-based support rolling out earlier in the year. Presumably, this serves as a formal announcement for that feature, which was inconsistent and buggy at the time. (Google has also updated support documents to label a phone number as "optional" for Duo.)

We assume the new group call layout will look something like this.

A new 'family mode' is also coming to Duo, loaded with effects, masks, and a doodling mode — the sort of stuff younger kids on a call might get a kick out of. It also hides the mute and hang-up buttons, so kids don't accidentally close the call. (In essence, it's more of a "kid mode" than a family mode.) The feature does require that you be signed into Duo with your Google account, though, and Google implies that it's available now.

New video effects, including a specific Mother's day one, are also rolling out this week, with a handful of others also planned.

These latest changes follow other recent tweaks to Google's consumer-facing video calling services, including Google Meet becoming free for everyone and tweaks to Duo, including VP9 support, bigger group calls, and better low-bandwidth performance. It's probably too early for today's news to be impacted by the company's recent messaging service reorganization, but Duo is definitely releasing new features at a clip these days. That's all to handy with most of us stuck at home during the ongoing lockdown, and dependent on services like Duo to connect with our loved ones.